Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,947,215.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 179,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

