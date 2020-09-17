MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $201,619.47 and approximately $10,349.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00668622 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,930.05 or 1.00415288 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.01390045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005541 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00126167 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

