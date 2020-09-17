Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Down 10.1%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s share price traded down 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 215,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 152,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

