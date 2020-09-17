Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Melcor Developments from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Melcor Developments stock remained flat at $$4.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.07.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

