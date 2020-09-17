MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00011783 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbank, Fisco and Livecoin. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $84.80 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,949.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.87 or 0.03560529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.02144493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00446686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00846364 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00543665 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011589 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, QBTC, Livecoin, Fisco, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

