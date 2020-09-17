Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 6.4%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 8,263,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,200,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,223,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 281,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 122,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

