Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.70. Mporium Group shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Mporium Group Company Profile (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.