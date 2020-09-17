Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 108,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Mylan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

