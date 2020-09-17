Neurocrine Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,536 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,455% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 put options.

NBIX stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.68. 15,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

