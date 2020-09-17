Neutron (NTRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $149,056.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 185.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000833 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

