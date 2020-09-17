NEXT 1-Day Volume Reaches $464,446.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $464,446.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00446028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.