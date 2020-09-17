NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

NYX Gaming Group Ltd (CVE:NYX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. NYX Gaming Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 3,887 shares trading hands.

About NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX)

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

