ODEM Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $147,324.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.84 or 0.04585914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035260 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

