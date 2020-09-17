Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Up 5.7%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.37. 5,157,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 3,054,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Olin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

