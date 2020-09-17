OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.04418594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034845 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.