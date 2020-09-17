Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Origin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.01. Origin Energy shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

