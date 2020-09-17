Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00006663 BTC on major exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $784,799.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.04605330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035120 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.