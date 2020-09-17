Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 96,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 206,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.