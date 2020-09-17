Particl (PART) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $71,728.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001469 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,689,111 coins and its circulating supply is 9,226,923 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

