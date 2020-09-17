Patron Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Patron has a market capitalization of $502,823.95 and $7,609.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00242631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00098312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.01500751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00218339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

