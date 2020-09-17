PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PBF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,945. The firm has a market cap of $855.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.