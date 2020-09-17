PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $24.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. State Street Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 525,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 505,400 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 48,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.10. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

