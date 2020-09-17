Penta Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $12,009.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00242099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00098525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01506334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00222109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

