PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 914,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.49. 689,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,801. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,053,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

