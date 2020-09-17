Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news sentiment score of -2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 16,952,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,370,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

