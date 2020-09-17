Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,716.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $477,301.50 and $31,716.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000906 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001051 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,126,714,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

