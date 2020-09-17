Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370,581.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $370,581.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01500766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 167,576,892 coins. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

