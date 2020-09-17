pNetwork (PNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.97 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $2.33 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00005965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.30 or 0.04433901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034913 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

