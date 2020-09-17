POA Hits 1-Day Volume of $249,004.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, POA has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. POA has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $249,004.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,513,012 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

