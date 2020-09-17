PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Trading Up 5.8%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 154,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 172,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other PowerFleet news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 368,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

