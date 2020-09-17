Poydras Gaming Finance (CVE:PYD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp (CVE:PYD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Poydras Gaming Finance shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 3,070 shares trading hands.

About Poydras Gaming Finance (CVE:PYD)

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in slot route operations. The Company is engaged in providing capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors in the United States. It is focused on leasing and distributing slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies.

