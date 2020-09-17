Primas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1.16 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00445757 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

