Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.69

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and traded as high as $49.75. Prime People shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 20,995 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.11.

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.