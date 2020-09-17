Primecoin Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $7,424.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,278,967 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

