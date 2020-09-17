PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $23,509.25 and $6.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00092850 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033596 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.