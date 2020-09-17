ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

