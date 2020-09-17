ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.16. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 5,597 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 78.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 79.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

