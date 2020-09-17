Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Sep 17th, 2020

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 994,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

PTI stock remained flat at $$1.29 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

