QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $496,496.08 and $41,168.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01500766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000734 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

