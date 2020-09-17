Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $23.58 million and $457,551.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.02 or 0.04603068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055926 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035129 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

