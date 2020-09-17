QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $18.94. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.04605330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035120 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

