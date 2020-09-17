Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,988. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

