Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Up 18.8%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.95. 86,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 66,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of $173.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.16.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

