Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.96. 877,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 325,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $41,716.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,716.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $439,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock worth $614,811 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

