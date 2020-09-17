Rio Tinto Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,487 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 773% compared to the typical volume of 285 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 172,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,062. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

