SafeCapital One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $227,705.91 and approximately $1.02 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00469433 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012467 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001715 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,102,031 coins and its circulating supply is 1,846,392 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

