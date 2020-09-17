Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.36

Shares of Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 21830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and a P/E ratio of -29.55.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.