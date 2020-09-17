SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading 7.6% Higher

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 227,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 468,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.30. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 376.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit