SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million and a PE ratio of 370.00.

SDX Energy Company Profile (CVE:SDX)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

