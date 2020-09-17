Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Tidex, RightBTC and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.04418594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034845 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

